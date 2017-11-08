Rural Potter County sales tax increase could lower insurance premiums

Potter County's new county assistance district could result in lower insurance premiums for residents.

"It's a great day for Potter County and especially a great day for the Fire and Rescue Department," said Potter County Commissioner Leon Church.

After a failed attempt in the 2014 election, the proposition to increase sales tax in rural areas of Potter County was passed last night.

"Our plan is to use the revenue that's generated from this initiative to go to the fire and rescue department to increase their abilities to serve our public and that's through new and better equipment," said Church." We have equipment that some of it is nearly 30 years old. Anything we can do to improve that and improve the service of our rural people."

The increase in sales tax is estimated to bring in $500,000 annually, all of which will go straight to fire and rescue.

"It was big benefit to the county to be able to get that passed and what it's going to do for the future is allow us to upgrade our equipment, which we've been trying to do for several years now," said Chief Richard Lake with Potter County Fire and Rescue. "We have a lot of equipment that is in excess of 20 to 30 years old, so it's going to allow us in time to replace that equipment."

The tax increase will affect businesses outside of the Amarillo city limits and could result in lower insurance premiums for county residents.

"Every fire department in America is given a rating by the ISO and that rating can either be high or low, and ours is pretty low," said Church."The insurance companies that insure these homes have increased the premiums for fire insurance. As our equipment improves and our services improves, we hope that rating will improve so that the premiums for those homeowners will go down."

63 percent of votes were in favor of the assistance district and 37 percent were against it.

You can find a full recap of the 2017 local, area and state election results here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.