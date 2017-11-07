New details emerging in Joel Frazier investigation

New information has become available in the investigation of the human remains found last week believed to be those of the missing man Joel Frazier.

Benjamen Buck, who was arrested last week for a probation violation, will now be associated with the remains found at the Dalhart Processing Plant.

Chief David Conner of the Dalhart Police Department says they are still waiting on autopsy results, which will be a huge step in the investigation.

"There are still more people we are talking to, more leads we are investigating and seeing which lead takes," said Chief Conner. "To say that this investigation is complete is absolutely not true. There is still a lot of things that we need to look at to determine who all was involved and exactly what happened to everything."

The Buck family that owns the Dalhart Processing Plant where the remains were found say they are working with officials to assist in the investigation.

"Dalhart Processing Plant, its owners, the business are not involved in anyway regarding the allegations," said Tiffany Buck. "The incinerator is not inside the plant but about 75 to 100 feet behind it in a separate building."

Members of the Dalhart community say they are still healing from this tragedy, and they plan on coming together to make sure something like this will not happen again in their community.

"This has affected the whole community," said Debrah Frazier . "It's made everybody that much more aware of their neighbor and what's going on in their lives, what we can do to clean our town up so we don't have something like this happen again."

The community bond was on display last weekend at an auction of the pawn shop the Frazier's previously owned, when some who attended decided to donate the items back to the youngest daughter Jamie Frazier.

"Chris Goodson stepped up when they pulled Joel's saddle off and Jamie was standing next to him, and he just said 'I'm going to tell you guys, this is Joel's saddle. I'm buying it and giving it to Jamie,'" said Frazier. "The auctioneer opened the bidding for $75 and nobody bid against him. He bought that saddle and handed it back to her.

The investigation is ongoing, and NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow up with this story.

