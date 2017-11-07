Clovis man sentenced for shooting officer

A Clovis man convicted of shooting a police officer in the leg has been sentenced to more than 34 years in federal prison.

Anthony Baca, 35, was arrested on August 31, 2016 on an outstanding felony arrest warrant of Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony on a Peace Officer.

The warrant was issued over an incident earlier that week where Baca shot a city police officer in the leg after resisting arrest.

Baca was taken to trial for shooting a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges.

He was found guilty in all four matters, and received the maximum sentence plus a one year mandatory enhancement for each charge for being a repeat felon.

All of Baca's sentences will be served consecutively, which adds up to 34 and one half years.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.