Senator Cornyn from Texas proposing legislation to strengthen national background checks

Today on the Senate floor, United States Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced plans to introduce legislation that would strengthen the national background check system.

Under Senator Cornyn's plan, federal agencies would be incentivized to quickly and efficiently upload criminal conviction records into the National Instant Background Check System (NICS).

Senator Cornyn's announcement comes after the South Texas church shooting, where 26 people were killed while they gathered for worship in a local church.

According to Senator Cornyn, the gunman in the weekend's attacks should have never been able to purchase a firearm due to his criminal history. The gunman had been court martialed by the Air Force, and convicted of domestic abuse when he fractured the skull of his own stepson.

"I plan to introduce legislation, and I’d be happy to work with [Chis Murphy, (D-Ct)] to ensure that all federal departments and agencies, including the Department of Defense, upload the required conviction records into the national database,” said Senator Cornyn during his address to Senate.

Cornyn went on to say that the amount of records actually uploaded into the NICS by federal agencies is staggeringly low.

Senator Cornyn did not say when he plans on introducing the bill, but hopes to begin working on it soon.

