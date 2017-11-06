Water rate increases could be coming

Amarillo residents could soon be paying more for one city service.

A recent study of Amarillo's water systems shows we're financially sound for now.

As water rates across the country continue to increase, and the city plans for some big water projects, the rates residents pay now could go up.

Right now rates for water and wastewater services in Amarillo are well below the state average.

Amarilloans pay an average of $50.80 per month for water as opposed to the average $87.58 across Texas.

A new proposed rate structure could inch the city closer to that state price as more money will be needed to replace and add more water lines as the city anticipates a one percent growth per year in water users.

"To keep those assets in good shape and maintain them properly into the future it will take rates most likely higher than what we have at this point in time," said City of Amarillo Finance Director Laura Storrs.

Big projects, like a CRMWA water line from the northern panhandle to our area, will require additional funding.

That project alone will take more than $200 million from the city's budget.

The rate increase proposal would start next October, and possibly continue to increase for at least the next four years.

"Someone who's using 10,000 gallons of water and 5,000 gallons of wastewater, they would be looking at a round a $3.75 rate increase per month," said Storrs. "This will get us on track to make sure we have the sources available to fund these major projects that are coming up in the future."

Storrs said as the city council evaluates these proposals, the rate increases may change or stay flat from year to year.

"We're doing everything we can to keep costs as low as possible, but we also need to be realistic with the needs of the future because we don't want to get our utility system in bad shape," she said.

No decision on rate increases will be made yet, as the city council wants to look at the proposed prices with the rest of next year's budget in the summer of 2018.

