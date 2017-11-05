Youth Serving Veterans looks to teach kids the value of community service

Younger members of the community came together today to create a special project that will raise funds for veterans here in Amarillo.

On every first Sunday of the month, Children at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church get together every month to design a project that can benefit someone or something in the local community.

The object of November's project will be raising money for local veterans.

Today, the kids designed and created their own signs and cards.

The homemade crafts will eventually be added together to create a wishing tree.

At the end of the month that tree, and the money it helps raised, will be donated to veteran organizations.

Christian Formation Coordinator Lacey Turman said the event is a great way for younger members of society to learn about how they can give back to others.

"Our youth are really looking for a way to make their mark in the world," said Turman. "We feel like as adults it is our job to guide them and help them and give them those opportunities where their hearts can give back to the community."

All projects are designed to teach kids about the good they can do in the community when they came together under a common goal.

Turman said anyone who has a good idea for a youth project is encouraged to give the church a call at (806) 376-9501.

