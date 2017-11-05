AAM&W wants community input on volunteer program

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare has recently created a new volunteer program.

This program is designed to coordinate residents interested in advocating for the animals currently in the City of Amarillo's care.

AAM&W wants the community's input on the volunteer program, and will be hosting a meeting on Wednesday, November 8 at 6 p.m. in the Southwest Public Library.

