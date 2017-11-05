Public meetings scheduled for waste fees

Amarillo residents are invited to attend a series of meetings to learn more about proposed solid waste franchise fees.

The fees were originally presented to Amarillo City Council on Oct. 10, and will help provide a sustainable source of revenue for road maintenance, operations and other city services.

The meetings will be hosted by the City of Amarillo's Public Works department and Solid Waste Division, and are open to the public.

Staff will be available to answer questions.

The community engagement meetings are scheduled fore:

Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m.

