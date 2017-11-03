Amarillo family finds nail in Halloween candy, urges caution to others

Picasso points out the tip of the nail / Source: KFDA

One Amarillo mother is urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after claiming her daughter found a nail in one of her pieces of chocolate.

Amanda Rivas and her 11-year-old daughter Hailey Picasso were eating Halloween candy last night when Picasso bit into what she assumed was an average Twix bar.

"I took a bite of it and I noticed that something poked my tongue, and I was like 'ow that hurt,'" said Picasso. "And so I turned the Twix around and I saw a nail, a little circle something, and I was like 'uh mom' and I immediately spit it out."

The family went trick-or-treating Tuesday in southwest Amarillo around Austin Park and Amarillo College.

Rivas posted on Facebook Thursday night about the incident, alerting people to check their kids' candy.

Amarillo police said no reports of tampered candy have come to them, and that people are more likely to turn to the internet in these situations than to them, often for the sake of attention.

Especially if it's not real.

"I thought about that last night before I posted that post actually," said Rivas. "But I didn't care because it's real. It happened. And it happened to my kid."

"Some people might think, 'oh these people just want attention,'" said Picasso. "It's actually a real thing. It's nothing to joke about. You could get really hurt or injured from that kind of stuff."

Rivas said she checked all the candy, but missed the small nail hole in that Twix bar.

Now she and police are urging parents to be extra cautious with their kids' Halloween candy.

"It's something that we would view very, very seriously," said Sgt. Brent Barbee with the Amarillo Police Department. "Obviously there are laws that are meant to protect people from that. Many, many years ago people started being very careful about Halloween candy and looking at Halloween candy."

"Don't just stick a piece of candy in your mouth, guys," said Rivas.

Picasso dumped all of her and her siblings Halloween candy into the trash Friday afternoon.

Now she may be without candy, but she's thankful the nail didn't do any damage.

And she's glad it happened to her, and not one of her younger siblings.

"I hope that never happens again in a million years," said Picasso.

Rivas said she is taking her daughter to get a tetanus shot just in case, and plans to file a report with the police.

