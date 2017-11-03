Local man appointed to Texas School Safety Center Board

Another local resident has been tapped by Governor Abbott to serve the public on a state board.

Governor Abbott has appointed Bryan Hedrick, of Hereford, to the Texas School Safety Center Board.

Hedrick is the current director of Special Services for the Hereford Independent School District, and a constable for Deaf Smith County.

Hedrick has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, with 27 of those yeas spent focused on school safety.

Hedrick served in the United States Army before being medically discharged, and earned his Texas Peace Officer license from the Panhandle Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The board reports to the Governor, state legislature, the State Board of Education and the Texas Education Agency regarding school safety and security.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.