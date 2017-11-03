Rep. Thornberry says military presence still needed in Iraq

The presence of the United States military may be needed in Iraq for a while.

Representative Mac Thornberry recently returned from the middle east after visiting our military commanders and other service personnel who are doing the mission.

"Our goal was to talk face to face not only with our military commanders but with our other service personnel who are doing that mission and get their perspective on how things are going," said Thornberry. "It's one thing to get briefings from The Pentagon, and see a bunch of slides and so forth, but it is very important to walk the ground and talk to the soldiers and marines and others that are actually doing the job. There's just no substitute for that."

He says it's currently a tense time because of difference between the Kurds in Iraq and the Iraqi government

"There have been discussions on how to diffuse those tensions," said Thornberry. "You know, if the Iraqi government and the Kurds are divided, the only ones that win is ISIS."

Representative Thornberry says they can keep everyone together in the coalition, he is confident the land that ISIS has controlled over the past several years will be taken back.

"Our allies have not yet completely defeated ISIS, and there's more work to be done and we gotta keep focused on that mission," said Thornberry. "We don't want to be premature because we've left Iraq too early before, and that's what allowed ISIS to spring up, so I think it's important to keep the presence there that we have now and watch how the situation on the ground unfolds."

He added that the Iraqi military is making progress, and that it's their goal to have them do the job.

"We can help provide them some air power, some advice and so forth," said Thornberry. "So, we can reduce our costs as they get better, but you don't do that until they get better. That was the mistake that was made before during the Obama administration."

He added that Congress has some decisions to make about the mission.

"So part of what we need to think about in the Congress, because we're the ones that provide the money, we're the ones that provide the support for the troops, is what sort of military presence do we need to keep the terrorists down, and to help support the Iraqi government in being more independent from Iran."

Thornberry said it may be necessary to keep our presence there for a while.

"We have a lot of interest there," said Thornberry. "We don't want ISIS 3.0 to come back, but it may be in the future that we can have fewer people there."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.