Balderas family files lawsuit related to toxic fume deaths

Peter and Martha Balderas have filed a lawsuit against United Phosphorus, Ltd., UPL Corporation Limited, United Phosphorus, Inc., and one individual for the poisoning death of four of their children in January.

Peter Balderas used the strong pesticide called Weevil-Cide underneath the house. It mixed with water and emitted a toxic phosphine gas, which resulted in the four deaths.

Now Balderas and his wife are suing for negligence, wrongful death and damages.

The family obtained the Weevil-Cide from another Amarillo resident.

Weevil-Cide contains aluminum phosphide, which is so strong it is commonly referred to as a "restricted use" pesticide and cannot be purchased by the average person.

The lawsuit claims the man who provided the Balderas family with the pesticide was negligent in six different ways, including possessing the product "when he was not a licensed fumigator" and failing to warn them "of the directions and instructions for safely using the product."

In regard to the United Phosphorus defendants, the lawsuit claims eight instances of negligence on the company's part.

The suit claims the company failed "failed to provide an adequate warning regarding the risk and instructions, directions and limitations for use of their dangerous Weevil-Cide product."

Weevil-Cide clearly states on the label "the use of this product is strictly prohibited within 100 feet of a building where humans and/or domestic animals do or may reside on single and multi-family properties."

But Balderas does not read English.

The only Spanish on the label stated "if you cannot read English, do not use this product until the label has been fully explained to you."

Weevil-Cide Pellets Label / Source: Thrasher Termite & Pest Control

"We just feel that that's totally inadequate and I believe that under Texas law it will be held strictly liable against the manufacturer," said Attorney Kelly Puls out of Forth Worth is representing the Balderas family in this case. "The ultimate consumer in this type of a product obviously would need a better warning than that, and we feel...there's no warning at all."

The lawsuit claims this company was negligent in creating "an unreasonably dangerous condition due to a marketing defect of their Weevil-Cide product."

In regards to the individual Amarillo resident listed as a defendant in this case, Puls said "discovery is ongoing."

"We're going to be taking depositions this case and we're going to factor all of that in and find that out."

No dollar amount in damages is listed in the lawsuit, and Puls said if money is rewarded to the family, that will be up to the Potter County court system.

The biggest goal is to change the Weevil-Cide labeling.

"In any product liability case, the end goal is to make the manufacturer aware of the problems that they have so this problem will never happen again with this product," said Puls. "That people will not die as a result of their using the product. They'll have a better labeling, a better warning that will actually warn the dangers of this product."

You can view the lawsuit in its entirety below.

