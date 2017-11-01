Small town residents concerned about Dairy Queen closures

As Dairy Queen locations in our area continue to close, some small town residents are worried about how the closures will affect them.

As of November 1st, seven in the panhandle all owned by Vasari LLC are closed.

224 S. Dumas Ave., Dumas, TX 1014 South Main St., Perryton, TX 1243 N. Main, Shamrock, TX 298 West 1st, Claude, TX 200 Main St., Gruver, TX 502 E. Texas Ave., Stratford, TX 1010 Houston St., Wellington, TX

The future of the following eight other locations, listed below, is still unknown.

301 N. 2nd St., Canadian, TX 603 W. 2nd, Clarendon, TX 1211 S. 1st St., Clayton, NM 215 Oak Ave., Dalhart, TX 1102 W. US Highway 60, Friona, TX 607 W. Broadway St. Fritch, TX 1850 County Road 11, Panhandle, TX 700 S. Highway 207, Spearman, TX

Vasari filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

"Sorry we are closed for business" signs like this are going up on these Dairy Queens across the panhandle, leaving many residents concerned and sad that a staple of their community for many years is now gone.

While Vasari released a statement that these stores were "underperforming," that's not what locals will remember about the restaurant in places like Claude.

"I'm just kind of depressed to see it go," said Mason Voyles, a former Claude Dairy Queen employee. "It's sad and there's nowhere to get a Blizzard, nowhere to get ice cream and that just slashes jobs, too."

Voyles worked at the Claude Dairy Queen for eight months before it closed suddenly on Monday.

"I never expected it to close," said Voyles. "If I did I wouldn't have started working there. But it's been here for about 45 years. It's been here a while so I wasn't expecting it."

In that 45 years it became a common hangout spot for people of all ages.

High school kids came in to Dairy Queen after school and before football games, the nursing home made trips there every Wednesday, and it was always busy after church on Sunday mornings.

This was one of the only restaurants in Claude.

"I'm honestly a little scared, because if they don't open up something here to replace the Dairy Queen, I feel like people will just stop coming through town," said Voyles.

Vasari stated no decision has been made on their eight remaining Dairy Locations in the panhandle, although it is still possible more stores in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma may close within the next 90 days.

