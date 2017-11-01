Xcel's new Canyon facility to increase reliability, boost economy

Xcel Energy has broken ground on a new service center in Canyon.

The $4 million service center is expected to make serving residents more efficient as well as help boost the economy of Canyon.

Xcel serves an estimated 30,000 customers in and around Canyon, and that number is only expected to increase.

Xcel's president of Texas and New Mexico operations David Hudson said they have to adapt to the demand for their services.

"As a service provider, we have to respond to the needs of the customer," said Hudson. "Right now we're seeing a lot of need here, we're seeing a lot of residential growth. So we're having to move a lot of people to work down here and they need a bigger space to work out of."

That's why they decided to build a new service center.

Xcel officials say their current service center in Canyon was not built to accommodate the type of work their local employees do on a daily basis.

Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves said that the new facility, located just off I-27, will make them more reliable compared to their old location.

"Where we're located now, we're near a railroad track and sometimes we actually get held up by trains," said Reeves. "So when we have emergencies and things like that, we can get to our locations a lot faster. We're also not rumbling through residential streets to get where we need to go, we're right here on the interstate."

The new office building and warehouse will be more than 20,000 square feet and offer more storage room for heavy equipment as well.

The mayor of Canyon Gary Hinders said this new facility is only the beginning of developing Canyon's east side.

"We're really excited to have the expansion over here on the east along I-27 and think that will help us build some critical mass to bring other businesses to Canyon," said Hinders.

It's also hoped that the service center could create more jobs.

"As more customers come in, there's just going to be more work first of all," said Reeves. "We've actually boosted our staff a little bit already and we're bringing more and more people in."

"Xcel has said they will house additional folks here," said Hinders. "We're always looking for more folks to come joins us in the Canyon community, and if you look at who Xcel already has in the community, they're great community partners. So we're loving the thought of having more Xcel employees down here in Canyon."

Reeves said they will have 25 employees working there to start with, however the facility is built for about 50.

The service center is set to open late next year.

