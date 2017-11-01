Claude war memorial damaged, officials searching for suspect

The Armstrong Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who damaged the Charles Roan veterans memorial in Claude Monday night.

Authorities received a call Tuesday morning of damage done to memorial's sign, two light poles, a flag pole and a granite slab displaying past wars veterans of Claude fought in.

"We found a blinker turn signal light cover, it comes back to a '81 to '89 model pickup or 4runner," said Armstrong County Sheriff Fleta Barnett. "We were actually told at CEFCO there was a vehicle damaged, a dark blue van looking vehicle, but the pictures aren't good enough. I did go to CEFCO and we got a copy of it, the only thing is, you can't tell enough about it."

As of right now, the total cost of the damage left behind is unknown.

"It's very important to the people here in this county," said Sheriff Barnett. "The people who served our country are memorialized here. We have go their names on the stones leading up to the flags. It's terrible the destruction that was done here, and it's against the people who served our country."

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the damaged vehicle to contact the Armstrong County Sheriff's Office at (806) 226-3151.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved