"Operation Lights Out" keeps children away from sex offenders

As children in costumes flood neighborhoods in search for sweets, Potter County will be making sure the doors they approach are safe with their "Operation Lights Out" program.

"What we do is, I'll send out about a dozen probation officers this evening starting 5:45 or 6 o' clock when the little kids are out," said Terry Easterling, director of the Potter County Corrections Department. "What we do is check registered sex offenders homes to make sure that they don't have any Halloween decorations out, or their porch lights on welcoming trick-or-treaters to their home."

The program began 15-years ago to ensure kids aren't being lured to the doorsteps of sexual predators.

"Well its a community safety issue. We want to protect children, obviously, and it's something we can do to help protect the community, but also keep the offenders from making really bad choices.", said Easterling.

Parents are advised to check out the areas they plan to visit before going out by using apps like "Offender Locator" or the Texas DPS sex offender registry.

"There is a state website that you can get on and check for sex offenders. You can type in your address and look for any sex offender in your neighborhood or anything in your town," said Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department. "So I would suggest always doing that before you go out, know the neighborhood you're going to, and know the houses. Kind of have a map of where you want to go. It'll get through quicker, it'll be safer, and you'll know exactly where you're going."

While sex offenders must comply with the lights out initiative, authorities are urging families to stay away from any homes with a dark door step.

"Most people are told that if you're not going to participate in the event, turn your light off," said Officer Hilton. "Do something along those lines to show, 'I'm not home,' or, 'I'm not interested.' So, don't go up and bother them, and let your kids go to a house that has lights on. Go to one with decorations, and where other people are at. There's no reason to go up to a dark house especially on a night like tonight."

