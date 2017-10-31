Law enforcement looking for jewelry thief

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect seen taking several pieces of jewelry.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400, or submit a tip here.

If your tip leads to an identification or arrest, you could receive a reward.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.