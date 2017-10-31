Area students gather to learn how to serve their communities

More than 800 teens from area schools gathered earlier today at the Amarillo Civic Center to learn about the needs in their community, and what they can do to make a difference.

The United Way Youth Cabinet has been preparing for the last few months on how to educate this large gathering of area youth.

Over the course of the day, the students visited with at least 30 programs funded by United Way donors.

Students who attended the event last year were able to help raise almost $37,000 among their peers.

