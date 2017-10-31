Love's Travel Stops raise more than $76,000 for Children's Miracle Network

Love's Travel Stops recently wrapped up a five-week campaign that raised nearly $77,000 for the Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo.

From August 26 through September 30, Love's sold CMN Hospitals' Miracle Balloons for donations and organized numerous events.

Area Love's raised more than $5,000 than last year's campaign.

This local campaign is part of a larger, national campaign in which Love's Travel Stops raised more than $2.7 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

