Texas constitutional ballot items explained

Elections that only contain state propositions - which is the case for most of the panhandle this time around - generally have the lowest voter turn out.

Dr. Reed Welch, a political science professor at WT, said that's because people don't often understand what they're voting for.

"They don't understand what's at stake," said Welch. "The ballot language is a little confusing. You do a little research and it's still not clear what these amendments mean."

NewsChannel 10, with Welch's help, is breaking down the ballot language so voters are ready when they head to the polls.

State of Texas Proposition 1

What it says: "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution."

What it means: Partially disabled veterans and/or their surviving spouses would be eligible for property tax exemptions "for homes that they paid less than half of the market value," said Welch.

State of Texas Proposition 2

What it says: "The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads."

What it means: This proposition makes it easier for people to take out home equity loans and lines of credit, refinance, or borrow against their mortgages. "This would lower the amount of money that you could get to make it easier for people to get those loans," said Welch.

State of Texas Proposition 3

What it says: "The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person's term of office."

What it means: "Right now people who serve on boards and commissions in the state serve past their term in office until someone is there to replace them," said Welch. "This proposition would limit them to they can't serve any longer than the last day of the legislative session."

State of Texas Proposition 4

What it says: "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional."

What it means: "If the constitutionality of a state law is being challenged, this requires the court to inform the state attorney general of it and the court can't rule for 45 days on the constitutionality of the law," said Welch. Right now the court is not required to report any challenges to the attorney general.

State of Texas Proposition 5

What it says: "The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles."

What it means: "This proposition would allow the charitable organization of a professional sports team in Texas to conduct raffles at their home games," said Welch. Large professional teams in Texas, like the Cowboys and the Rangers, were permitted to do this two years ago. "This would expand the number of sports teams to include minor league teams and such."

State of Texas Proposition 6

What it says: "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

What it means: This would waive some or all property taxes for the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

State of Texas Proposition 7

What it says: "The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings."

What it means: "Proposition seven would allow credit unions or other financial institutions to conduct raffles to encourage people to save money at their financial institutions," said Welch. "So if they save a certain amount of money then their names would be thrown into a raffle."

