Clovis mass shooting trial set for next fall

The trial for alleged library shooter Nathaniel Jouett will likely take place in August or September of 2018, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Chaves County Judge James Hudson presided over Jouett's public hearing in Clovis.

Hudson will reportedly send additional recommendations for "milestones" in advancing the case to trial by September. These milestones will include determining if the trial location will need to be moved to Portales, Roswell or elsewhere in the state.

District Attorney Andrea Reeb believes the trial will last at least a month, noting 30 victims the state intends to call.

Jouett has been indicted on 33 counts related to the August 28 mass shooting in the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved