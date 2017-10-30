Schulte family: 'Our sweet angel gained her wings'

Tatum Schulte, the girl who inspired Team Tatum and #TatumTough, has passed away, according to a Facebook post from her family.

In 2015, Tatum was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her leg and spine. After a leg amputation and finding out she was unresponsive to chemo, she was left with one option: a risky surgery that could cause her to lose the ability to walk.

After the surgery, Tatum was found to be cancer free.

Unfortunately, the cancer she had spent so long battling came back, and Tatum was placed in hospice care.

At 3:00 p.m. today, Tatum passed away after two years of not only battling cancer, but also inspiring thousands with her strength in the face of adversity.

