Southwest Airlines help transport service dogs to vets across the country

Veterans all across the country suffer from PTSD, but now with the help of Southwest Airlines, Freedom Fur, an organization who specializes in training service dogs, can match those vets with canines quicker than ever before.

"These dogs are lifesaving, and we want to get these dogs into as many homes as possible as quickly as possible," said Holly Brown, co-founder of Freedom Fur. "With Southwest Airlines and with our travel team, I really believe that it is going to open up a lot of doors for more soldiers to get the help they need and these little angels really do change lives"

The Southwest Airlines Animal Transport Team, or S.W.A.T.T., is made up of a group of volunteer based employees who use their days off to transport animals across the country.

"We live in a country where men and women have given their lives for us, and I feel that this organization is great in the sense now we can give back to them," said Erica Plowman with Southwest Airlines.

Working alongside the transport team not only allows soldiers to build an immediate bond with the dogs, but also lets them get involved with the training process.

"By having the transport team work alongside us, we're able to get them to the veterans," said Josh brown, president of Freedom Fur. "We're going to do the basic obedience training, but once those veterans get the dog, they can start bonding with their animal, and we won't have the animals that drop out because the person isn't committed to it. I mean what better to train your own dog with our help, so that way they can go ahead and get them. She says they're life-saving, but they're also life-giving."

Plowman said the impact these dogs will have on vets make working her days off worth every minute.

"I'm going to feel great! I'm also going to probably be sad to leave [the dog], but I'm probably going to be overwhelmed with emotion and overjoyed," said Plowman.

Freedom Fur encourages anyone interested in volunteering with their organization to contact them at www.freedomfur.com.

