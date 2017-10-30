Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless event aims to help homelessness in Amarillo

You can help those in our area who are at risk of becoming homeless this week.
The Beans and Cornbread Luncheon is Monday, Oct. 30.
This event is a kick-off for the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless where proceeds go to local agencies that help the homeless.
This year, the committee hopes to reach their luncheon goal of $100,000.
The event is in the Heritage Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This year's event is SOLD OUT.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 4
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 4
What used to be a nursing home will soon be home to those recovering from substance abuse.
What used to be a nursing home will soon be home to those recovering from substance abuse.
If you're expecting your credit card bill to not be as merry as the holiday joy you felt while swiping your card, you're not alone.
If you're expecting your credit card bill to not be as merry as the holiday joy you felt while swiping your card, you're not alone.
With the winter weather descending into Amarillo, the zoo keepers are making sure all animals are warm and safe.
With the winter weather descending into Amarillo, the zoo keepers are making sure all animals are warm and safe.
Entrepreneurs are partnering with the WT Enterprise Center to mentor local men and women who hope their ideas will one day grow into a successful business.
Entrepreneurs are partnering with the WT Enterprise Center to mentor local men and women who hope their ideas will one day grow into a successful business.