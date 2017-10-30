Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless event aims to help homelessness in Amarillo

You can help those in our area who are at risk of becoming homeless this week.

The Beans and Cornbread Luncheon is Monday, Oct. 30.

This event is a kick-off for the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless where proceeds go to local agencies that help the homeless.

This year, the committee hopes to reach their luncheon goal of $100,000.

The event is in the Heritage Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This year's event is SOLD OUT.

