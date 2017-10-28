Local World War One veteran honored

A World War One veteran was honored this morning at the Llano Cemetery.

Peggy Dyess was visiting the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum when she noticed her great-uncle George Francis' name was not listed on the wall where they honor World War One veterans from our area.

She then began the process to get his name on the monument.

He was finally recognized this morning by the color guard at the cemetery.

"I think it has given us a pride in who we are, and what our ancestors have given us," said Dyess. "We're thrilled to honor a World War One veteran. The chaplain has created a story we haven't thought about, and made more memories."

Following the ceremony this morning, the family donated memorabilia to the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

