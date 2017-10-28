Missing Oklahoma girl may be heading to Texas

The Midwest City Police Department in Oklahoma needs your help locating a missing girl that may be heading to Texas.

16-year-old Shania Greenhoward was last seen October 20th in Oklahoma City.

She's described as 5-foot-3, bi-racial with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighing 140 pounds.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she may be in the company of an adult male traveling to Texas.

Shania may also be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Midwest City Police Department at 405-739-1306.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved