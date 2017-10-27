Amarillo animal shelter launching volunteer program

As Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAM&W) works toward lowering the euthanasia rate of shelter animals, staff is looking for volunteers who not only work with the cats and dogs, but the people who come in to adopt or surrender.

The city shelter does not currently allow volunteers.

AAM&W Director Richard Havens said the shelter's previous negative reputation prevented them from starting a volunteer program for fear it would not be successful.

"As our reputation has improved and as the live release rates have improved, the community and the animal lovers here in our community have shown an increasing interest in actually becoming a part of that success," said Havens.

Staff had its first public meeting with potential volunteers Friday evening to hear ideas on what the new program should include.

"I really like the ideas of getting out into the community with events that pull animal owners out and bring them together to help unify our community as an animal loving community," said Havens.

He said volunteers could take on many roles at the shelter.

Simple things like laundry, greeting people at the door and socializing the animals can go a long way.

Some volunteers could be used to try to change the minds of people who come to the shelter to surrender their pets.

"Volunteers are going to give us that next step in the progression of our services out here," said Havens. "Volunteers also bring a tremendous amount of unique input to the success of these animals and different voices for these animals and allies out in the community."

This initial volunteer program will only allow volunteers ages 18 and up.

Havens is unsure when the program will begin, but there will be another information meeting set up soon.

