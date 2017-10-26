Amarillo woman aims to change tattoo policies

Both the Amarillo Fire Department as well as the Amarillo Police Department require their employees to cover up their tattoos.

Now, almost 3,500 people are supporting a petition to change those policies, because they believe the departments as well as the City of Amarillo could be missing out on quality employees.

Owner of Progress M.D. Lydia Marsh has been removing tattoos for three years, and lately she's noticed a trend among her clients.

"People are coming in that are very skilled and equipped people and are highly intelligent and are ready to serve," said Marsh. "And really, things that are keeping them at bay are things that are really kind of this small."

She said they find that 50 percent of people who come in, want their tattoos removed because of the location. And of that percentage, the majority of them say it's for work.

"I feel like in 2017 here, you know we can definitely say it shouldn't be something that shouldn't hold people back," said Marsh.

That's why she started an online petition encouraging the city as well as local agencies to consider changing their tattoo policies.

When asked about their tattoo policies, both Amarillo Police Sergeant Brent Barbee and Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis responded the same way:

"We do try to stay neutral and our chief does want everybody to have a uniform look," said Davis.

"It's important we have a neutral image when we're dealing with the public and talking to people," said Barbee.

Both Davis and Barbee added that applicants are aware of the policy when they sign up for the position.

They say it's not a matter of professionalism, but more of a precaution.

"We serve a broad array of people our citizens come from all kinds of backgrounds," said Davis. "And we just do everything we can to remain as neutral as we can in all social matters."

"We don't want to offend anyone that might find that type of thing objectionable and, by the same token, we don't want to give the impression or the appearance of some tattoo or body art that we have a particular viewpoint or political agenda," said Barbee. "So in order to avoid all that we mandate that those tattoos be covered."

However, Marsh fears they are missing out on quality employees.

"Anytime you kind of, you take these strict standards and you pull it back over something so irrelevant to someone's ability to do their job, you're going to have to hire lesser quality individuals," said Marsh.

Marsh said she plans to deliver the petition to the two departments as well as Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson.

