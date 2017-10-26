WT seeking input for campus master plan

West Texas A&M University is preparing for future growth and expansion by creating a new university master plan.

WT has been growing steadily since the last master plan was completed about seven years Ago, seeing a 26% increase in enrollment since 2010.

With major construction projects underway and plans for more growth, the development of a new master plan is how the university plans to keep track of its goals.

"The ag science complex, the Amarillo center and the football stadium; those weren't even included in that [last plan]," said Randy Rikel, WT's CFO and VP of Business and Finance. "So it's time to re-look at it and see which way we're going. Plus we've grown so much in those last eight or nine years, too."

The university is working with the firm Perkins + Will to learn from students, faculty and area residents what they want to see WT look like in the years to come.

"It's such a great campus community and I think they want to see that sense of pride in campus community instilled and really reinforced through the place-making aspects of the campus," said Stephen Coulston, Managing Principal for Perkins + Will.

Through the last few meetings, Coulston said his firm learned a main concern is student parking, among other named issues.

"Safety and security and making sure those are enhanced," Coulston said. "How signalization happens at some of the intersections, how pedestrians get around, and I think a lot about how we connect the north side of the campus and the south side of campus in particular as the new stadium comes online [and] the new agriculture facilities come online."

The master plan is expected to be completed by May.

The city managers, economic development coordinators, mayors and more in both Canyon and Amarillo are working with Perkins + Will, keeping the students at the center of it all.

"We want to make sure we're meeting their needs so they can make their attained desires and wishes and dreams that they want to do," said Rikel.

If you have ideas on how you think WT can be improved and enhanced, share your thoughts with the firm here.

And you can read up on the master plan here.

