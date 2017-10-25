Caprock cancels class due to water line break

All classes are canceled Thursday, October 26 at Caprock High School.

Amarillo ISD said a main water line broke near the high school and all water has been shut off to the campus.

The City of Amarillo told the school district water will not be back on in time for school this morning.

Caprock AACAL Students are advised that buses will still run to and from Caprock High School to AACAL tomorrow just as they normally would.

AACAL students should plan to go to AACAL to attend class.

Caprock staff is still expected to report to school as usual.

