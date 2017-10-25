Avoiding head lice this Halloween

As Halloween approaches, local health officials are urging caution when it comes to head lice.

When passing around Halloween accessories, Nurse practitioner owner of Amarillo Stat Care Kayla Mabery said your chances of getting head lice can increase.

Just one louse can live up to 55 hours without a host, and it when it attaches to your scalp, it doesn't take long for it to multiply.

"Normally you get one louse, one female louse to your head," said Mabery. "She lays seven to ten eggs a day, she normally lives up to a month, and it takes eight days for an egg or a nit to hatch."

After that, it can be up to four to six weeks before you actually notice you have lice.

"See if you have little grey or white bugs crawling around on your head or if you have greyish eggs on the shaft that are hard to move," said Mabery.

Cosmetology instructor at Wade Gordon Salon Seth Noland said a common misconception is that you can't get lice if your hair is clean.

"Head lice are actually attracted to clean hair," said Noland. "It's easier for them to clasp on to the hair strand or the scalp whereas if the hair's dirty, they can just slide off from the body's natural oils."

Local health professionals said it's always good to look inside the accessory before you actually put it on

You are also advised to choose your costume wisely.

"Choose something that's packaged," said Noland. "Because in that case you know it hasn't been handled by the public. At that point, it's only been handled by the manufacturer."

Store manager at Wally's Party Store Silvia Valenzuela said they've taken precautions to make sure their products are sanitary as well.

"We don't let wigs or facial hair be returned or refunded," said Valenzuela. "That is a Texas health law."

She added that they also keep an eye on what people try on.

"If we have a hat that we know for sure has been tried on by several children, we spray it," said Valenzuela.

As an extra precaution, you can seal your costume in a plastic bag for 48 hours or toss it in the dryer before wearing it.

If you do end up with head lice this Halloween, you're encouraged to visit a local pharmacy for treatment.

