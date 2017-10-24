No injuries in helicopter crash in Carson County

No one has been injured in a helicopter crash that took place in Carson County earlier today.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happen 3:37 p.m. this afternoon.

Michael Friemel, 26, of Groom was operating a Bell 206 Helicopter in Carson County near FM-2880 north of I-40 between Panhandle and Groom.

According to Friemel, he was on his final approach to the landing pad when he experienced a rapid loss of engine power.

Friemel was unable to regain air speed and crashed into a cotton field south of the landing zone.

He was the only person on board and was uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the crash tomorrow.

The Carson County Sheriff's Office will secure the scene until the FAA or NTSB arrives tomorrow.

