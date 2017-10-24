Humane Society proposing plan to deal with Amarillo animal overpopulation issues

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society (APHS) is working on a comprehensive plan intended to decrease the number of animals taken into the city shelter, and increase the percent of animals who make it out of the shelter alive.

APHS Executive Director Larry Milam is proposing a plan he said can achieve a 90% survival rate at the animal shelter.

This plan is broken down into three categories - intake reduction, live release, and capacity for care.

To reduce the number of animals coming in to the shelter, Milam proposed the establishment of a breeders ordinance, the elimination of roadside puppy sales and creating a reduced-cost spay/neuter clinic.

The proposal lists expanded in- and out-of-state rescue networks and more weekly transports to rescues as ways to increase the shelter's live release rate.

The full text of the proposal can be found below:

Milam said funding for the plan will come from a variety of sources, including a GoFundMe account and a 90¢ per month voluntary fee added to city water bills he hopes can be approved by the city council.

The GoFundMe lists a fundraising goal of $500,000.

He wrote in a speech to the council, "The objective of this plan is to drive down the number of animals euthanized to as near zero as humanly possible."

Milam is calling the full plan "90-four-90," aiming for a 90% survival rate within four years for 90¢ per month or a $90 donation.

"We intend to put Amarillo on the national map as the community that transformed himself," he wrote. "Only a few years ago, Amarillo made the national news as the community where death lived: approximately 90% of shelter animals were euthanized. We now have the opportunity to become the community with a 90% survival rate. Simply put, Amarillo can be the city that demonstrated its will to put life before death; to choose the harder right over the easier wrong."

You can read Milam's entire proposal speech below:

