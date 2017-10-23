Sports complex designs, funding approved for Caprock High School

Caprock High School is getting closer to breaking ground on a new sports complex.

Monday evening the Amarillo ISD School Board unanimously approved to accept design phase drawings and lowered construction costs for the $4,397,825 project.

"Caprock has six tennis courts one of them is almost unplayable," said Brad Thiessen, Director of Athletics for Amarillo ISD. "[For] team tennis they really need eight courts to do a team tennis match, so to limit them to five courts makes their matches unplayable. They have a hard time finishing those by the time the sun goes down."

These facility upgrades will also include putting turf down on one of Caprock's practice fields, making it usable for both soccer and football.

"That'll be able to enable us to use that facility whereas before with the grass it was hard to kind of keep the grass going," said Thiessen. "The whole complex is going to be a really nice thing for Caprock High School."

That sentiment was echoed by some Caprock students, who just learned about the new complex.

"I think that's pretty awesome for the students because we get to have new stuff," said junior Joel Hernandez. "Caprock's up-and-coming with a lot of students so this will just make us even more popular, even more athletically sound."

The next step is for the school board to start looking for contractors to build the new courts, which are going just south of the school between the existing baseball and softball fields.

"I don't think it's going to be ready for next school year," said Thiessen. "We're hoping maybe for the spring of next school year."

Palo Duro High School is next to get new tennis courts, and Thiessen said Amarillo ISD is working to find land for the project.

