Area K9 to receive protective vest

A member of the Hartley County Sheriff's K9 unit is expecting an uniform upgrade.

Blitz, a two year veteran of the Hartley County Sheriff's Office, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

Blitz is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois originally from Holland.

He was trained in Holland before being brought to the United States where he finished training in Louisiana.

Blitz is trained in narcotics detection, fugitive apprehension and tracking.

This vest is thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s has a program open to all dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies.

Hartley County officials expect the vest to arrive in eight to ten weeks.

