American Legion Post 671 hopes renovation attracts younger vets

American Legion Post 671 in Borger is just weeks away from a much needed renovation.

"It's extremely exciting. I mean, how often do you get to do this sort of thing. This rebuilding, this re-invigorating if you will," said Charles Morris, Vice Commander of Post 671. "For me it's good for the community. It's good for Hutchinson county. It's good for Borger, Texas. It's good for Fritch, all of these communities coming together, all of them have veterans."

With help from The Home Depot in the form of a $24,800 grant, Post 671 will receive a new state-of-the-art kitchen, AC unit and other appliances.

"About 11 years ago, The Home Depot realized that there was a huge need for veterans in our nation which is very,very true. So what they started is called the 'Celebration of Service.' So from September 11th to November 11th we funnel a ton of money to veterans in need," said Amanda Harris, store manager at The Home Depot. " Anything from housing them, to like what we're doing here for locations for them to go for them to be safe. Anything really like that."

Outside all the new bells and whistles, Post 671 is hopeful a remodeled building will attract younger vets and members of the community to become more involved,

"'We want to keep the tradition alive of service to the veterans and service to our communities. We have a brand new generation of all volunteer people, men and women who are coming back from their assignments and deployments," said Morris. "We want to reach out to them, we want them to feel comfortable about coming here. We want then to bring their families we want them to associate the American Legion with an enjoyable time."

For this generation of veterans, the newly renovated Legion is their way of paying homage to those that came before them, while at the same time passing the torch to those who follow.

"Now it's our turn to say we honor that and what you did and we're not taking away from it. We want to leave it better than we found it. We hope that the new incoming, next generation will feel the same way," said Morris. "Leave it better than you find it. Make it a place where the community can come together and say, you know what, I'm proud of this."

