Fritch man sentenced for child pornography charges

A Fritch man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release for one count of transportation of child pornography.

Kelly Neil Black, 24, had a search order issued for his house in Fritch on September 22, 2016.

Law enforcement was able to find several items that contained child pornography in Black's home.

Forensic testing revealed that the items seized by law enforcement contained around 2,300 images that contained child pornography.

On July 10, 2017, Black pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.