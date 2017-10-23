Former BPI workers may be eligible for compensation

A former Amarillo employer is now contacting former workers with instructions on how to claim part of a $10 million dollar settlement the company won in a dispute with ABC News.

This settlement comes five years after critics began claiming beef producers incorporated sold pink slime.

Those claims eventually lead to more than 200 local workers losing their jobs.

Former workers can apply online by clicking on the family support fund button at www.beefproducts.com, you can call the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce for help applying at (806) 373-7800.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.