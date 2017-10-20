Amarillo police searching for two suspects who stole a diamond

Police are searching for two suspects who stole a diamond from a jewelry store.

Earlier today, police officers were dispatched to a jewelry store located in the 3300 block of S. Bell.

Two men had walked into the jewelry separately and started looking at different items.

One man took a call and started to walk towards the door, while the other grabbed the diamond and ran.

The first man held the door open for the second, and together they ran towards an SUV driven by a white female.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance taking a diamond.

They were described as one white male about 5-foot-10-inches tall, and one black male about 5-foot-10 -inches tall who's in his twenties.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400, or you can submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to an identification or arrest, you may receive a reward.

