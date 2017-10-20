Deadline approaching for board and commission applications - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Deadline approaching for board and commission applications

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The deadline to apply for various Amarillo advisory and regulatory boards and commissions is quickly approaching.

Wednesday, November 1, is the official deadline for anyone to apply for any city boards or commissions.

These boards and commissions establish a means for the public to make policy recommendations to the City Council.

There are currently several board vacancies available to apply for, including: 

  • Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities
  • Airport Advisory Board
  • Amarillo Economic Development Corporation
  • Amarillo Hospital District Board of Directors
  • Amarillo Local Government Corporation
  • Boards of Review for Landmarks & Historic District
  • Center City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1
  • Colonies Public Improvement District
  • Community Development Advisory
  • Committee Convention & Visitor Council
  • East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2
  • Environmental Task Force
  • Greenways Public Improvement District
  • Heritage Hills Public Improvement District
  • Parks and Recreation Board
  • Planning and Zoning Commission
  • Point West Public Improvement District
  • Traffic Advisory Board
  • Zoning Board of Adjustment

If you are interested in serving on a board or commission, you can visit www.amarillo.gov for more information on the application process.

