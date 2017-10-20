Deadline approaching for board and commission applications

The deadline to apply for various Amarillo advisory and regulatory boards and commissions is quickly approaching.

Wednesday, November 1, is the official deadline for anyone to apply for any city boards or commissions.

These boards and commissions establish a means for the public to make policy recommendations to the City Council.

There are currently several board vacancies available to apply for, including:

Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities

Airport Advisory Board

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Amarillo Hospital District Board of Directors

Amarillo Local Government Corporation

Boards of Review for Landmarks & Historic District

Center City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1

Colonies Public Improvement District

Community Development Advisory

Committee Convention & Visitor Council

East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2

Environmental Task Force

Greenways Public Improvement District

Heritage Hills Public Improvement District

Parks and Recreation Board

Planning and Zoning Commission

Point West Public Improvement District

Traffic Advisory Board

Zoning Board of Adjustment

If you are interested in serving on a board or commission, you can visit www.amarillo.gov for more information on the application process.

