Randall County to vote on rural alcohol sales

The green area, with some exceptions like Canyon and parts of Umbarger, is dry / Source: Randall County Elections

Starting Monday, voters in parts of Randall County will vote on a proposition that would allow certain alcohol sales in those area of the county.

Right now a large portion of the county is still dry, but come November 7th that could change.

Voters in voting precincts 123, 305, 306, 307, 309 and 325 will see at the very end of their ballots to vote for or against the legal sale of beer or wine for off-premise consumption only.

If approved, the "local option liquor election" on those specific Randall County ballots would allow stores (not restaurants) to sell those drinks.

This proposition was brought fourth by those looking to develop housing in the county.

"There are some guys with some commercial real estate holdings out in the area and they're developing a lot of homes out there," said Bryan Poff, Project Manager for Texas Petition Strategies and former Canyon resident. "They realized that eventually they're going to want to build a convenience store or a gas station or just something for all those new homes that are being built out there."

Some existing rural convenience stores hope the ballot item passes to help them expand their services.

One of those is Crystal's Country Store on Rockwell Road.

"Most people are really shocked when I tell them i cant sell beer," said owner Glenn Anderson.

He's been advocating for alcohol sales through yard signs and helping gather signatures.

"I honestly think it would make this area of the county safer and probably reduce some DUIs," said Anderson. "You know having a store two blocks down the street that you can drive 30 miles an hour to seems better to me than a store three or four miles down the road where you're driving 75 miles an hour."

Thousands of county residents are in favor of this proposition, with dozens still signing petitions even after it's already been put on the ballot.

But there are still some people and church groups against alcohol sales, including Anchor of Hope Baptist Church in Canyon, which fought against the City of Canyon alcohol sale election three years ago.

Pastor Todd Barker disagrees with Anderson and thinks county wide alcohol sales will increase danger and crime, and doesn't want to see kids exposed to alcohol early.

"I don't want anyone to be hurt in a car accident because of alcohol," said Barker. "I don't want to see children abused because a parent comes home drunk and takes out their anger on this little child."

Early voting starts Monday, October 23rd, and runs through November 3rd.

On election day on November 7th, the polls are open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

