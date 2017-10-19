More doctors accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield health select insurance

More doctors will once again open their offices to state employees.

After several rounds of negotiations, Family Medicine Centers clinics and BSA Care Express providers are now accepting the Blue Cross Blue Shield health select insurance plan.

This allows more than 45 doctors to accept their patients' insurance again.

State employees with this plan have struggled to find doctors in our area who accept this plan since switching over Sept. 1.

