8 months later: A story of life after the fire

Sierra Koch, an area woman whose husband, Cade, was killed during the March wildfires, is now preparing to give birth to their first child.

Sierra remembers the first day of March as the happiest day of her and Cade's lives, the day they learned they were expecting a little boy. Wildfires burned across the Texas Panhandle just five days later, including near the couple's home in Lipscomb County.

Sierra learned she would be raising her newborn alone.

Sierra has spent the last eight months decorating a Winnie the Pooh nursery. A crib, toys, and a dresser full of clothes are ready for his arrival, including a onesie with one special quote:

"You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart."

"I think we're all still holding our breath a little bit," said Koch.

Sierra struggles to deal with the fact her son will grow grow up without a father.

"He was ecstatic," Sierra said, recalling the day her and Cade received the confirmation. "He always wanted to be a dad so that was something big for him."

March 6th was a normal day for the couple in Lipscomb, until Sierra received word wildfires were raging throughout the area.

"I packed a small bag, and I finished doing laundry and was getting ready to make dinner," said Koch. "He said that he was on his way home, and we were going to have to evacuate, and I said okay. And he said that he was on [Highway] 305, and that was last I heard."

Authorities believe Cade became lost on the smoke-engulfed road. A sheriff's deputy found him five miles from home and notified Sierra of his death.

"It's completely turned my life upside down," she said. "Even though I have my family, I feel like I'm going through the motions alone. I don't have my support, my rock that I leaned on before."

Sierra's family and the community immediately stepped in to help, including her father Tirey Varnum.

"I've been putting together her baby bed, and other baby things and I can't help but thinking as a father, that's the joy we get, is putting together their baby beds and toys as they grow up," said Varnum. "And because of the fire, he's been deprived of that joy."

Sierra moved in with her parents after Cade's death. However, the tragic event has inspired her to pursue a career.

"I was a stay at home wife, he was my provider and now that baton has been passed to me, so to speak," said Koch. "So it's my responsibility to provide for my little family. So I have to go back to school, and I'm going to school for pre-med so I can make sure that I can provide for my son and he never has to want or beg."

Her family is sure the birth of her son will be a light at the end of a long tunnel.

"I think that it'll be like a small Cade running around," Tirey said. "We'll get to see him as maybe as Cade was as a child.

"We pray and hope that he turns into the man that his father wanted to be, that his father would've raised him to be. A good, honest, humble man."

Sierra said there has been trying times, but she knows Cade is always with her.

"It's hard going to the appointments and seeing the mothers and fathers together," said Koch. "It's hard going to the birthing classes and you don't have that support. It's hard seeing him on the ultrasound and looking over and he's not there, but I know that he's there spiritually and I know he's smiling as hard as he can."

In less than two weeks Sierra will give birth to David Allen Koch, sharing a middle name with his father, Cade Allen.

When the time is right, Sierra says she will take David back to Lipscomb to meet Cade's side of the family and visit his memorial.

