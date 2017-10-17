Police searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect accused of armed robbery at Best Buy.

Around 8:00 p.m., a customer was walking out of Best Buy toward her car when the suspect pulled out a pistol and demanded she turn over her purse.

The suspect then fired a shot into the air, and took off running without the purse.

APD was called to the scene, where they immediately began searching the surrounding Westgate Mall area for the suspect.

Police are sill searching for the suspect who is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 5 inches in height, weighting around 130 pounds with a black beard.

He is described as being in his early twenties, wearing a red t-shirt, and armed with a small handgun.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at (806) 374-4400.

If you run into the suspect, call 911.

