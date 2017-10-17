NicView cameras help parents watch over premature children in Intensive Care

Being able to keep a close eye on children, even when you're not around, is a parent's dream. Especially if your child is in neonatal intensive care unit.

"It's awesome," said Micheal Anders, a father of twin boys in NICU.

"It's unity. People being able to see them without having to travel, but still being there to support us in a way we probably couldn't have." said Sabrina Anders.

With help from the Children's Miracle Network, Northwest Texas Healthcare Systems can now offer NicView cameras to parents.

"We know there are families in our region that have babies in the NICU where they can not travel to see them everyday," said Molly Caviness with Children's Miracle Network. "So the NicView cameras are a great tool to help these families have that special bond with their babies.

For Mike and Sabrina Anders, being able to watch over their twin boys from Childress was a dream come true.

"It was exciting. I wanted them up as soon as they told us," said Micheal Anders. "When we finally got it, it was cool to be able to sit in bed and watch them."

Families are able to access the camera from any device with internet, giving them the ability to bond with the babies any time they want.

"A lot of the babies are in here for not just a couple of days but some of them maybe one month, two months, even up to three months or so," said Becky Quarles, lead NICU nurse. "It's a great stress reliever for them, and it also helps with their bonding so they don't feel so alienated from their babies."

Two small camera's, watching two small babies helps makes the journey of having premature children easier for the Anders.

"This hospital and it's staff has been wonderful," said Micheal Anders.

"It's hard, but nurses and staff here have been very supportive. They walk us through everything so we aren't confused as to what's going on, and we know our boys are in good hands," said Sabrina Anders.

"When we're not here, we can pull them up when we go eat or when we are home sleeping, if we want to wake up and check on them," said Sabrina Anders. "It's like a weight off your shoulders. It's like you can breathe because even though they're not here and you can't touch them, you can still see them and know they are okay."

