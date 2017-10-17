Gas explosion near Canadian leaves one critically injured

The Canadian Record is reporting that one man is critically injured following a gas wellhead explosion earlier this morning.

Josh White, 26 and an employee of Canadian Contract Pumping, Inc, had been sent to the wellhead to open a valve to release the pressure. In the process, an explosion occurred.

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office, a fracking crew with Cudd Energy Services witnessed the gas explosion from a nearby hill and rushed to the site.

There they found White lying on the ground with both his right arm and left leg badly mangled.

Officials said that there was no fire, and White had not been burned.

White has been flown by LifeStar to University Health Center in Lubbock where he is in surgery.

Officials report that White is expected to make it out of surgery with minimal complications.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.