WT head softball coach Kevin Blaskowski resigns

West Texas A&M University has announced that head softball coach Kevin Blaskowski has resigned his position, effective immediately.

Blaskowski restarted the Lady Buff softball program in 2006 after the program had been absent for 24 years. In the 12 years since, he has earned a winning record of 467-246.

His teams have claimed five Lone Star Conference Championships, eight-straight NCAA postseason appearances, two College World Series berths and the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship.

In a statement, Blaskowski said that he is resigning from WT to pursue a business opportunity, and he would like to thank all of his current and former players for their dedication to the program and Buff Nation for their years of support.

Associate Head Coach Candace Abrams will take over the day-to-day duties of the softball program in the interim.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.