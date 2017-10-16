SNAP benefits reduced across the Panhandle

Households throughout the Panhandle who depend on SNAP benefits will see changes in the amount they receive, and some citizens aren't too happy about it.

"The people that rely on SNAP benefits are food insecure households," said Rusty Donaldson with Food Not Bombs International. "If they lose those SNAP benefits they literally go hungry. They suffer from malnutrition, and, in extreme cases, can die from starvation. They are extremely important."

Congressman Mac Thornberry was not in town today, but Food Not Bombs International met at his Amarillo office petitioning for changes to be made that would benefit families who depend on SNAP.

"We're asking for the benefits to be increased by 25 percent. That's a really conservative request. We're not being extravagant here," said Rust Tomlinson of Food Not Bombs International. "We just want people to know where their next meal is coming, and be able to eat."

This year SNAP benefit levels have been reduced and households with no income and elderly households could see the biggest impact.

"The benefits were low to begin with, and with further reductions and cuts to those benefits, it stresses those original benefits that much more," said Donaldson. "They start suffering from malnutrition, poor diet, and at the end of the month they run out and may have to wait. They may end up going four, five, six days without food."

President Trump's proposed 2018 budget contains major cuts to federal nutrition programs which could also have an impact on residents throughout the Panhandle.

"It makes me want to do everything I can to prevent the benefits from being cut and see that they're increased," said Tomlinson." These children are not at fault and there's no reason they should be hungry because they don't have the where with all to eat. There's something wrong with our priorities."

