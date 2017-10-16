Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for hit and run suspect - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for hit and run suspect

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are searching for a suspect accused in the hit and run of a bank.

The bank is located in the 1600 block of Pecos Street.

Police estimate that the hit and run caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. 

The driver was a male subject who switched seats with a back seat passenger before they left the scene. 

If you recognize the vehicle or anyone involved, contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or you can submit your tip here.

If your tip leads to an identification or an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. 

