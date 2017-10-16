League of Women Voters distributing voter's guides - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

League of Women Voters distributing voter's guides

By A.J. Stamps, NewsChannel 10 Staff
Connect
SOURCE: League of Women Voters SOURCE: League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters has distributed voter guides in preparation for the election on November 7.

The nonpartisan guides are free and available to the public. 

They contain information on the seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, as well as the $100 million Amarillo ISD bond proposal for schools in Amarillo and Canyon.

The guides will provide the ballot language, and explanation of what the propositions hope to accomplish, and arguments for and against their passage.  

They also include a list of early-voting locations, dates, and times for election-day vote centers in Potter and Randall counties.

Guides will be available at:

  • Amarillo Public Library
  • Amarillo downtown banks
  • Potter County Courthouse
  • Randall County annex
  • City Hall 
  • Education Credit Union branches
  • United Supermarkets
  • Cash Savers
  • Eat-Rite Health Food Restaurant
  • Amarillo Senior Citizens Center
  • Wesley Community Center
  • Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
  • Black Historical Culture Center

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone!: Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly