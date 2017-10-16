League of Women Voters distributing voter's guides

The League of Women Voters has distributed voter guides in preparation for the election on November 7.

The nonpartisan guides are free and available to the public.

They contain information on the seven proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, as well as the $100 million Amarillo ISD bond proposal for schools in Amarillo and Canyon.

The guides will provide the ballot language, and explanation of what the propositions hope to accomplish, and arguments for and against their passage.

They also include a list of early-voting locations, dates, and times for election-day vote centers in Potter and Randall counties.

Guides will be available at:

Amarillo Public Library

Amarillo downtown banks

Potter County Courthouse

Randall County annex

City Hall

Education Credit Union branches

United Supermarkets

Cash Savers

Eat-Rite Health Food Restaurant

Amarillo Senior Citizens Center

Wesley Community Center

Hilltop Senior Citizens Center

Black Historical Culture Center

